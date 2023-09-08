A coroner has demanded action from health service bosses after a 90-year-old man died in an A&E waiting room.

Harold Derek Pedley went to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in December 2022, after his GP referred him over abdominal pain and vomiting.

He passed away in a two hour period where no medical professional checked him or spoke to him.

As an assessment ward had no available beds when Mr Pedley arrived, he had to stay in the emergency department.

The A&E department at Blackpool Victoria. Credit: ITV News

Despite him handing-in paperwork, doctors were not informed he was there and he was not assessed or seen for the next two hours.

When a triage nurse called for Mr Pedley at 10pm, he had been unresponsive for some time.

He was pronounced dead 25 minutes later after suffering from restricted blood flow in his bowel.

An inquest heard that the hospital was facing "significant pressures" due to patient numbers and surgery would not have been viable for Mr Pedley even if he had been seen immediately.

But the area's coroner, Alan Wilson, has demanded improvements be made to prevent similar deaths in future.

Mr Wilson issued a prevention of future deaths report which orders action from both the Government and the care board overseeing the hospital trust.

On his report, he notes that the busy nature of the department meant the "streaming" nurse was unable to fulfil her role of assessing and prioritising patients, staff did not have time to notify doctors of the pensioner's arrival and doctors had not had the opportunity to check where he had arrived.

The coroner has demanded action be taken to prevent others dying in the same way. Credit: ITV News

He noted that staffing levels were affected by illness but also that it was not uncommon for the department to be operating at OPEL [Operations Pressure Escalation Level] 4.

This is the highest level and means it is “unable to deliver comprehensive care, and patient safety is at risk”.

Mr Wilson raised three specific concerns that he says must be addressed.

First, that medical professionals at the hospital are routinely expected to work at OPEL 4 and the risk this causes for patients.

Second, the risk that "the pressures on hospitals become so significant they are used as a default explanation for levels of patient care that fall below what they would wish to deliver."

Finally, the failure to ensure that Mr Pedley and his friend understood how urgently he needed to be seen, to understand that the long wait was unacceptable.

Both parties are legally obliged to respond by 27 October to explain either what action will be taken or why they feel none is needed.

The Medical Director at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, David Levy, said: "We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Harold Derek Pedley.

"As health partners, we fully accept the findings and recommendations of HM Coroner and further to the Regulation 28 we will provide a written report into the improvement steps taken within the required time scale.

"We are working in partnership with Blackpool Victoria Hospital to embed learning and to ensure that lessons are learnt."