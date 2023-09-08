Play Brightcove video

A suicide prevention charity, setup by a woman whose father took his own life, is expanding after making 24,500 life saving interventions.

The Martin Gallier Project has opened a walk-in support centre in Chester to add to its original crisis help unit in New Ferry, Wirral.

The charity has grown rapidly since its formation as many people have struggled with their mental health amid pandemic isolation and the financial pain of the cost-of-living crisis.

The charity offers drop-in support to anyone facing "suicidal crisis." Credit: The Martin Gallier Project

Chief Executive Jessica Gallier opened the project in 2019, two years after the death of her father Martin.

She believes the "toxic" stigma that led him not to ask for help needs tackling on a "larger scale."

Jessica said: "He was brought up in a time when men don't ask for help, men don't struggle, men provide for their family."

The charity's founder wants everyone to know "help is available." Credit: ITV News

"It's toxic," she added, "because that's what stops people asking for support.

"If we can combat that message with an even stronger message of hope... you are not alone, you are not strange or weird for having these thoughts... that's our job."

Jessica's father Martin died in 2017. Credit: Gallier family handout

When Martin Gallier took his life, at the age of 55, it was not his first suicide attempt.

After the inquest, Jessica said she thought there had to be a "better way of supporting people in suicidal crisis."

She decided she could keep "banging this drum" to existing services or open her own support charity.

The new walk-in support centre in Chester is the first beyond the charity's Wirral roots. Credit: ITV News

Suicide intervention worker Deryn Basnett told ITV News the aim with each person who asks for help is to "create a safety plan" which keeps them "safe from suicide".

She said: "There's no barriers to access support.

"You can walk in off the street. We accept people to refer online. We accept referrals from other professionals.

"We don't have any waiting lists. It's immediate access to non-clinical support."

Training sessions in suicide prevention, in spotting the signs that someone is struggling, will also be offered at the Chester site. Credit: The Martin Gallier Project

Jessica and her team also offer help to those bereaved by suicide and training to help people intervene to save lives.

"The important thing," she told ITV News, "is to reach out and ask for help."

