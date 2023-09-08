An Everton fan has been issued with a three-year football banning order for shouting racist and homophobic abuse at Aston Villa players during a match last season at Goodison Park.

Steven Mooney, 47, from Sefton, appeared at Sefton Magistrate’s Court today, Friday 8 September, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

During a Premier League match on 25 February 2023, Mooney was heard by other home supporters shouting racist and homophobic abuse at several Aston Villa players.

The abuse was reported by fans to Everton FC, who informed Merseyside Police and an investigation was carried out.

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said: “Let me be clear, Merseyside is an inclusive and welcoming place and, whatever football team you support, we stand united in saying that there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere in our communities.“I must thank Everton supporters and the club who reported this incident to us and following an investigation, Mooney has now been issued with a three-year football ban.“This result shows that we will not tolerate hate anywhere on Merseyside. Mooney will now have a criminal record, and the consequences of this could prove to be significant. “My message to the tiny minority of fans who feel that racist or homophobic slurs are acceptable, we will work with clubs to find those responsible and bring those responsible to justice.”