Former England footballer Ashley Cole has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding.

Cole, who worked as a first team coach under Frank Lampard at Everton, pleaded guilty to three driving offences in Liverpool between March 2022 and January 2023.

The first offence took place on 11 March 2022, when Cole drove his Mercedes at 40mph in a 30mph zone at the junction of Leeds Street and Vauxhall Road.

A second speeding offence was committed on 11January 2023 when Cole drove a Mercedes at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Garston Way and Dock Road.

Cole, who left Everton in January 2023 when Lampard was sacked as manager, also pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required on 12 January 2023.

Neither Cole nor his legal representatives attended Liverpool Magistrates' Court for trial on Friday 8 September, and his guilty pleas were entered to the court via email.

Cole already had three points on his driving licence. At court he was handed three points for each speeding offence and six for the charge of failing to furnish information.

As a result, his licence exceeded 12 points and was handed a 'totting up' driving ban. Cole, 42, was handed a £3,340 fine and disqualified from driving for six months in his absence.