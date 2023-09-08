Play Brightcove video

An award-winning young carer got a Prince's approval after showing off her dance skills.

Poppy Higham, from Runcorn, danced in front of Prince Harry at a reception for the WellChild Awards in London.

The seven-year-old won a caring child award for helping to look after her teenage sister, Paige.

Harry applauded the youngster as she danced to an Ed Sheeran song.

He told her: "Nice one, Poppy. I loved that!"

Poppy and her 17-year-old sister Paige Credit: Family handout

Poppy revealed she enjoyed talking to Harry about "my dancing, Disney and the awards."

Dad Daniel said: "We're so proud of it (the award) - it's amazing.

"She just makes our life a lot easier sometimes when it's not going right, she just gets on with it.

"I think she just takes it in her stride."

The youngster also danced on stage as she received her award at the ceremony.

Harry, a WellChild patron for 15 years, sat down with each award winner in turn.

In a speech, he said the level of support and responsibility shown by carers was "unrivalled" and "proof that not all superheroes wear capes".

But he said more work needed to be done for children with complex medical needs to ensure they spend less time in hospital.

Speaking to the award winners, he added: "Your stories energise and encourage us to want to do more everywhere we go. So just keep being you, and thanks for having me."