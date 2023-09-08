Drivers are facing long delays and trains have been disrupted after a lorry got wedged under a railway bridge.

The Home Bargains lorry got stuck at around 10.50am in Walkden, Salford, and a section of Memorial Road, near Walkden station is closed.

Images from the scene show the lorry wedged underneath the structure, just past a sign warning drivers of the low bridge.

Police and Network Rail engineers are at the scene in an attempt to clear the area.

Rail services were disrupted following the crash, but Network Rail cleared the bridge as safe for trains to run over it again at around 12.50pm.

The bridge was cleared by Network Rail as safe for trains to run two hours after the incident. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Rail passengers and road users faced needless delays for nearly two hours this lunchtime after a heavy goods vehicle hit a railway bridge at Walkden station.

“We immediately sent someone to the scene to inspect the bridge and fortunately there was no structural damage.

"Trains are running again now, but we’re advising people to check National Rail Enquiries while timetables return to normal.

“Bridge strikes like these cost taxpayers millions of pounds every year and can be completely avoided.

"We urge drivers to always know the height and size of their vehicles - including any loads they are carrying - and to carefully plan their routes so our infrastructure isn’t put at risk in this way."