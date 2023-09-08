Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Blackpool have charged a man with his murder.

55-year-old Edward Forrester, who goes by the name of Eddie, was last seen in Seafield Road at 1.31pm last Friday (September 1). He was reported missing the following day.

Police arrested a 65-year-old man from Blackpool on Monday on suspicion of murder. After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, they have now charged William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, with Eddie’s murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before at Preston Magistrates Court in the morning.

CCTV picture from when Eddie was last seen Credit: Lancashire police

Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement "Eddie’s family have been informed about the latest developments and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are continuing to appeal for anybody who has seen Eddie since last Friday afternoon to make contact with us.

"He is 5ft 5ins, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

"Eddie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and green t-shirt.

"He possibly had an orange pull-along trolley with him.

Police are appealing for sightings of a white Peugeot Boxer van registration KX09 XPA Credit: Lancashire police

"We also want to hear from anybody who has seen a white Peugeot Boxer van (pictured), registration KX09 XPA, between 6am on Saturday, September 2, and 1am on Monday, September 4.

"We believe the van has been in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cumbria, including Kendall and Windermere during that period.

"It has since been recovered by police."

Police are asking the public for sightings of a Peugeot Boxer van between Saturday, September 2, and Monday, September 4. Credit: Lancashire Police

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and the fact a man has now been charged with murder is clearly a significant development.

"Eddie’s family have been made aware of this and my thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working night and day on this case to get to the bottom of what has happened to Eddie and find him.

"However, we believe that he has sadly come to harm.“

Police are appealing for the public to check CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage for the Peugeot Boxer Van.

They believe the vehicle was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on Saturday and in Blackpool and Cumbria on Sunday and Monday.