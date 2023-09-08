A schoolboy has died after he received a 'high voltage' electric shock in a hotel reception.

The 10-year-old boy was found unresponsive following the incident at Tiffany's Hotel, on Blackpool promenade, with injuries suggesting a "high voltage" of electricity.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.40pm on Sunday 3 September, but he died four days later, on 7 September, surrounded by his family, police said.

Lancashire Police said: "A boy has sadly died following an incident at a Blackpool hotel. We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday 3 September to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel.

"He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital Thursday, 7 September.

"His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the hotel said it had voluntarily closed its doors and it is co-operating with police and council enquiries.

It added said: “We are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.

“We want to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.

"We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections.

“Our phone lines do remain open and we are working very closely with the Blackpool Council and the local enforcement to assist in their investigation.”