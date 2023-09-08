A special service is to be held at Chester Cathedral this weekend to remember the victims of Lucy Letby.

The vigil will take place at 18:00 BST on Sunday.

Letby was jailed last month for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others.

The nurse went on a year-long killing spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

After a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, she was convicted on 14 counts of harming infants - making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

She was given a whole-life sentence, meaning she will never be released from prison.

Organisers of this weekend's service say it's an opportunity for people "to express their sorrow and solidarity" with the victims' families.

To help manage numbers, people are being asked to reserve their place with a free ticket which can be booked on the cathedral's website