Three teenagers have been stabbed after reports of a gang fight.

Police were called to reports of a group fighting in Clubmoor, Liverpool, at around 9.45pm on 7 September.

It is believed after the fight a 16-year-old boy ran into a nearby shop where he was attacked by another man who was armed with a knife.

The suspect then ran away from the store before another teenager, also aged 16, ran inside the shop after also being attacked with a knife.

Emergency services attended and both injured boys were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Later that evening, a third 16-year-old boy turned up at hospital with injuries 'consistent with a blade being used'. He received treatment before being discharged.

Three boys, all aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and affray.

A police cordon remains in place on Townsend Lane, as officers carry out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: "This was clearly a serious incident that has resulted in three teenagers requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation to establish what has taken place and officers remain in the area at this time.

"The community will understandably be concerned by this incident and let me reassure them that we are taking this extremely seriously."

Police are asking anyone who was in the area to check their dashcam or CCTV footage for anything that could help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000853995.