A father and son have been jailed for 'horrendous' sex assaults on two girls - with neither man aware of the other's crimes.

Terrence Brown, 60, and Lee Brown, 21, abused the girls separately, with the link only coming to light after police began investigating.

Both have now been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for the abuse, which began in 2017.

Cheshire Police initially investigated Terrence Brown in September 2021 following reports he had sexually abused two girls in Warrington between 2017 and 2021.

But, during the course of the investigation, the victims disclosed Terrence’s son Lee had also sexually assaulted them between 2017 and 2018.

The pair, from Great Sankey, Warrington, had abused the girls separately and were not aware of each other’s crimes, Cheshire Police said.

In interview, Terrence Brown denied all allegations of sexual touching, while his son Lee admitted abusing the girls and claimed he did so because he was 'curious'.

Lee Brown admitted eight counts of sexual assault against two girls, included multiple counts of oral rape and asking them to touch him inappropriately and was jailed four years and four months.

His father denied the charges, but was found guilty of 11 sexual offences including inappropriately touching two girls and showing one of them cartoon pornography, and was jailed for six years and and six months.

After Terrence Brown was jailed, Detective Constable Irene Cadman, who led the investigation into Lee Brown, said: "This is a horrific situation in which two young girls were subjected to horrendous abuse on separate occasions by a father and son.

"I would like to recognise the bravery of the victims who, in the case of Terrence, were put through the stress of a trial after he failed to show accountability for his actions.

"Now, both Lee and Terrence are facing time behind bars and I hope the conclusion of this case helps bring some closure for the victims."

Detective Constable Cameron Mackay, who led the investigation into Terrence Brown, added: "I welcome the sentences handed to Lee and Terrence, which are reflective of their actions against the victims.

"Again, I would like to recognise the bravery that the victims have shown and I hope that this case encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward.

"We treat all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will always do our best to ensure offenders are brought to justice."