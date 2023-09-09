Hundreds lined the streets to pay their respects to a lifelong Everton fan who died while working on the club's new stadium.

Blues club captain Seamus Coleman was among the mourners who came out in tribute to Michael Jones.

Michael, 26, whose middle name was Goodison, died after an incident at the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium construction site, on 14 August.

Michael's middle name was Goodison Credit: Family photo

Horses draped in Everton flags pulled a grand white cart bearing Michael's coffin to St Joseph and St Laurence church in Kirkby for his funeral on Friday 8 September.

Michael's family travelled in front in a blue hearse, which was adorned with images of Goodison Park on the side along with pictures of club greats Howard Kendall, Alan Ball and Colin Harvey.

A horse-drawn cart carried Michael's coffin Credit: Liverpool Echo

Everton's famous Latin motto, Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, was written across both the hearse and Michael's coffin, with the words 'Our Lad' spelt out in flowers on top and the procession was led by bagpipers.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Kirkby wearing Everton shirts and scarves to pay their respects to passionate Blues fan Michael, who travelled everywhere to watch his beloved team, while people hung blue flags and banners out of their windows as the procession passed by.

Club captain Coleman led an Everton delegation at the funeral that also included club Chief Executive Colin Chong, Blues ambassadors Graham Stuart and Ian Snodin and club chaplain Henry Corbett.

Everton’s broadcast and liaison manager and family friend Darren Griffiths composed a poem for Michael that was included in the order of service.

The poem read: "You didn't need to know Michael Jones, you didn't need to be told, you only had to meet him once to know he was solid gold.

"A quick 'hello' by Goodison, a 'high-five' outside the Brick, just a lovely kid from lovely stock, a credit to Elaine and Mick.

"We know you're watching Saturday, behind the Boys in Blue, but the next three points that Everton get, Michael, they'll be just for you.

"You're in the team forever now, with Howard Kendall as your boss, you can play a one-two with Alan Ball, And get on the end of Kingy's cross.

"Then knock it down to Hickson, and wait for the roar of the crowd, As 'there's only one Michael Jones' comes drifting through the clouds.

"So keep on marching down the heavenly road, Cos no matter what the coppers shout, You'll always be with us Michael, and your candle will never blow out."

The poem read out at Michael's funeral Credit: Everton FC

Ahead of Michael's funeral, the firm constructing the club's new stadium, Laing O'Rourke, closed the Bramley-Moore Dock site as a mark of respect to Michael and to allow many of his friends and colleagues from the stadium construction team to attend the funeral.

In another symbol of respect, Laing O’Rourke also tilted the jibs of all cranes on the Bramley-Moore Dock site towards Goodison Park, where Michael’s family and friends gathered after the funeral as guests of the club.

Cranes at Brmley Moore Dock pointed towards Goodison as a mark of respect Credit: Liverpool Echo

Following the service, the funeral procession passed by Goodison Park and the new stadium site on Regent Road, en-route to a final farewell to Michael at Anfield Crematorium.

Tributes continued to be paid to the young Blues fan on the day of his funeral, with the Everton Fans' Forum stating: "Today, we pause to honour the memory of Michael Jones.

"Our hearts go out to his loved ones and those who shared in his life. Rest peacefully, Michael."