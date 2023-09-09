The iconic Red Arrows have had to cancel their planned display at Southport Air Show due to weather conditions.

They were expected to thunder through the skies over the resort at noon on Saturday 9 September, but minutes ahead of their scheduled flight, an announcement over the event's PA system broke the news to guests, apologising for the "massive disappointment" the cancellation will cause.

A post also appeared on the Red Arrows' social media feeds which said: "Unfortunately, our display at Southport Air Show has been cancelled due to a very wet runway at Blackpool Airport and low cloud, which is unsuitable for close formation display flying."

A photo of a view from one of the cockpits was also posted, which showed rain on the windscreen, and two of the other iconic red jets on the wet looking runway, with the words "Sorry Southport Air Show".

Joe Salthouse from Blackpool also sent ITV Granada Reports a photo of the Red Arrrows fleet grounded minutes ahead of the scheduled display.

Red Arrows grounded at Blackpool Airport Credit: X:@Joe_Salthouse

The Red Arrows have been stationed at Blackpool Airport ahead of the event after flying up north on Friday, 8 September, with many people spotting them flying over the River Mersey as they made their way to the seaside.

It is understood the Red Arrows are still set to perform a fly-past later today but will be unable to perform their much-anticipated display.

It's understood the Red Arrows may do a flypast later in the day Credit: PA

Other planes will take to the skies as planned, including an RAF Typhoon, and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Thousands of people are expected to head to Southport over the weekend as the event takes place on Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10.