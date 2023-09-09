Work is resuming on the redevelopment of Liverpool's Anfield Road Stand after contractors Buckingham Group went into administration.

The club have now appointed Rayner Rowen Construction, along with several other contractors, to resume the final works which were due to be fully completed in October.

The club has not set a new date for the full reopening but matches against West Ham, Leicester and Union SG will be played with the upper tier remaining closed.

After this time it is anticipated the capacity will be incrementally phased in after the next three home games.

In a statement the club says: “Work will begin now to fully assess the construction programme and Rayner Rowen will work swiftly with our internal team to produce a revised project completion programme, which will give us certainty on capacity and phasing”

Liverpool also say they will try to engage as many of Buckingham’s existing sub-contractors as possible.