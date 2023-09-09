A yellow storm warning has been put in place across northern England.

The Met Office said the warning means there could be a potential of flash flooding, damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The warning will come into place between 2pm and midnight on Sunday, 10 September, and covers the whole of the North West and the Isle of Man as well as Leeds, York and the entirety of North East and Cumbria into Scotland.

The yellow weather warning is in place across Northern England from 2pm on Sunday. Credit: The Met Office

It comes as the UK has now sweltered through six days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time.

Forecasters said Sunday will remain very warm and humid, with maximum temperatures of around 25C.

But they are also warning people to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could lead to disruption.

The Met Office says drivers should prepare for tricky conditions and possible flooding on roads, while power cuts could also take place.

It added that heavy downpours of up to 70mm in some areas could lead to fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life.

What to expect:

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Environment Agency flood duty manager Chris Wilding warned motorists against driving through floodwaters in the case of flash flooding.

Mr Wilding said: “Significant surface water flooding is possible but not expected across parts of England on Saturday afternoon and evening due to isolated intense downpours.

“We urge people not to drive through floodwater – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

The Met Office says the area of thunderstorms is expected to develop over parts of England and Wales before moving North and North East.

While some large areas of rain are likely, many parts will see modest rainfall amounts.

It added however that embedded intense downpours may bring some very large rainfall totals with 30-50 mm in an hour or less possible and perhaps 70 mm or more in a few hours for unlucky locations.

At the same time frequent lightning and large hail will be additional hazards.