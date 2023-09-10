A man is in hospital with serious face injuries and a deep cut to his head after being attacked with a machete during an armed robbery.

The victim and his friend were returning home from a night out when they were approached by two unknown men, at around 12.15am on 10 September, wearing face coverings and black clothing on Heyes Lane, in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

The men chased the 39-year-old victim and his friend down the street, causing him to fall. He was then hit to the head with a machete.

The offenders took to jewellery he was wearing before fleeing the scene, Cheshire Police said.

The offenders are described as 6ft tall with slim builds and had local Cheshire/Manchester accents.

Cheshire Police say patrols have been stepped up in the area Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Victoria Shelton said: "This was a terrifying incident that left both victims extremely shaken up and I would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to establish the identities of those involved so that they can be brought to justice.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

"As part of the investigation I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and thinks they have witnessed something suspicious, or even may have seen the offenders before or after the robbery.

"The same goes for anyone who thinks they may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation."

Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary online here, or via 101 quoting IML 1641459.

Information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.