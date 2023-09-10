Manchester United winger Antony has been given a leave of absence to address allegations of violence towards women made against him.

The 23-year-old earlier was dropped from the Brazil squad after accusations of physical aggression on several occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

The allegations, which he denies, are now being investigated by police.

United say they have now agreed with the player for him to stay away from the club in order to focus on defending himself.

Antony has not been arrested or charged and says he will co-operate with police in order to prove his innocence.

In a statement United said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

"However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

United, who have not suspended Antony, will continue to monitor the situation as it develops, with Erik ten Hag consulted on the decision.

Antony will remain on full pay and hopes to return to the club as soon as possible.

“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me,” Antony said in a statement.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth.

"I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

Since the original accusations were made by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin , Brazilian newspaper Extra has also reported that, in May 2022, influencer and law student Rayssa de Freitas filed a police report against Antony alleging she sustained injuries in an incident involving the player and another woman after a night out in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, banker Ingrid Lana told Brazil’s RecordTV that in an incident at Antony’s home in Manchester in October 2022 he "pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head".

Antony had issued a statement on Instagram in which he described Cavallin’s claims as "false".

He then appeared on Brazilian network SBT, on Friday 8 September, where the forward said: "I have never and I never will (attack a woman)".