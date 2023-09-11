A 16-year-old boy has died in a canal after entering the water on the hottest day of the year.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation after the unnamed boy was pulled from the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Burnley on the evening of Saturday 9 September.

Emergency services were called at 4.20pm in the afternoon.

The force said the teenager had entered the water near Empire Way in the town, sparking a frantic search. It ended when his body was recovered from the water just before 7.20pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "A 16-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time. Our inquiries are continuing."

It comes as the Met Office confirmed the UK had an unprecedented seventh consecutive day of 30C heat on Sunday 10 September.

Last week’s heatwave has already broken the record for the most consecutive days with temperatures above 30C in September, with Saharan dust generating vivid sunsets and sunrises in the clear conditions.

Saturday was officially the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 32.7C recorded at Heathrow.

Sunday became the seventh consecutive day of 30C weather in the UK with 32.5C recorded in Cambridge.