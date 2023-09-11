The family of a dad who was stabbed to death in Litherland earlier this month have paid tribute to him.Matthew Horton died on Tuesday 5 September after being stabbed in Sefton View flats.

Police and paramedics attended the scene at around 11.35pm and carried out CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic officers on the scene at Sefton View flats. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a tribute, his family said that the 32-year-old "gave the best hugs" and he was known for his love of music which "could be heard all around Crosby."

The statement said: "He had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence, and the brightest of smiles, his sense of humour was infectious.

"His love for music could be heard all around Crosby. He loved to walk the miles he did every day to see everyone. His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs.

"He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed. He's been taken from our presence, but he will forever be treasured in our hearts and our memories. Your beautiful babies will shine though, we will protect them forever, and you will live through them."

The family added: "We appreciate all the love and support we've received from friends and family."

Liam Thomas, 25, of Wooden Avenue, Crosby has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court today, Monday 11 September.

A 31-year-old woman from Litherland, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed with conditions.