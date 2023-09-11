Investigations are underway after a number of street fights in Bolton in the early hours of Monday September 11.

Police were initially called to reports of fireworks being set off in the Haliwell Road area, but then more calls alerted them to fights which had broken out in the same area.

Two men sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Four men, aged 25, 27, 31 and 35 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.

Greater Manchester Police have told us the four areas where the fights broke out were Maria Street/Gladstone Street, Madeley Gardens, Bride Street and Weymouth Street.

Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead of GMP's Bolton division, said: "What appeared to start as anti-social behaviour in relation to fireworks, quickly descended into large-scale violet disorder, which is completely unacceptable on the streets of Bolton.

"We would be interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident and would ask that they contact us via 101, the CID office directly on 0161 85 65757 or via the Live Chat function on our website, www.gmp.police.uk.

"Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."