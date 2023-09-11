An inquest into the death of the Manchester Arena bomber is to be held, it has been confirmed.

Salman Abedi died when he exploded a home-made device in the Manchester Arena foyer at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, killing 22 people.

Retired High Court judge Sir John Saunders, who chaired the long-running public inquiry into the terror attack, will preside over the inquest sitting as a coroner.

A spokesperson on behalf of Sir John Saunders said: "The inquest into the death of Salman Abedi is being held as a documentary inquest, pursuant to section 9C of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

"The purpose of the inquest will be to answer the statutory questions about who died, where, when and how."

No further details have been revealed and no date set.

Salman Abedi's brother Hashem is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the attack.