A man in his 30s has died after his motorbike collided with a car on a major road in Wirral.The man bike crashed with a Citroen C3 Aircross that was turning right from Hesketh Way onto New Chester Road in Bromborough at around 7.10pm on Sunday 10 September.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but died as a result of his injuries.

Merseyside Police said officers from the Roads Policing Unit are now appealing for witnesses following "a serious crash in Bromborough".

They said Merseyside Police, North West Ambulance Service and ambulance air service helicopter attended the scene and road closures are still in place.

Chief Inspector Bobby Woodhall, said: "An investigation is ongoing after a motorcyclist sadly died following a collision on New Chester Road earlier this evening.

"The next of kin of the motorcyclist have been informed and are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

"We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened."