Play Brightcove video

Ian Puleston-Davies spoke to Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock

Former Coronation Street actor Ian Puleston-Davies says T.Rex lead singer Marc Bolan was 'revered' for his songwriting ahead of the release of a film he inspired by the band.

Called 'Bolan's Shoes', the film is set in Liverpool and draws inspiration from the iconic 70s glam-rock band T.Rex, referencing their 1976 Manchester concert with the rest of the plot being fictional.

The film stars Timothy Spall, Leanne Best, Mark Lewis Jones and Mathew Horne.

Director Ian Puleston-Davies said: “I let my imagination flow and out came Bolan’s shoes.

“I wanted to find a unique rockstar. I felt that Mark Bolan fans are unique. There’s almost a religion with him.

"He was androgynous. I think he confused a lot of boys, girls and parents."

Between 1970-1973, T.Rex had a run of eleven top ten singles, four of which reached number one.

The film Bolan's Shoes is the first that Ian Puleston-Davies has directed. Credit: Buffalo Dragon

Speaking about Bolan's songwriting, Puleston-Davis said: “He has been revered for his lyrics.

"They were quite dense and you had to work quite hard to understand them. We’d never heard contemporary language spoken like that."

It is the first time Ian has directed a film, with his previous onscreen roles including playing builder Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street.

Ian said: “I am a first time director, so I had this invisible L plate on my back. I felt I needed exceptional actors to carry me.

“I just sat back and watched. The actors made my job very easy. I just needed a change, I’ve relit the flame in my life. I will continue to act, it’s in my DNA."

The film stars Timothy Spall and was filmed in Liverpool. Credit: Buffalo Dragon

Filmed in Liverpool, Bolan's Shoes releases in cinemas on 15 September.

Ian said: “The film deals with when a choice catastrophically affects the rest of your life. If we left the house five minutes later, would we have bumped into the love of our lives?"

“I just hope people go along, enjoy the film and enjoy Mark Bolan’s music."

Ian Puleston-Davies has spoken openly about how OCD has affected him. Credit: ITV Granada

Ian has obsessive-compulsive disorder and says it may help him as a director in some ways but is keen to avoid attributing it to his success. He is a patron of OCD-UK.

Ian said: “I think there are times where I need to address an unwanted thought in my mind. There are blips in the day.

“I don’t think we should honour it or owe our skills to the condition."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...