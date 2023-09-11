A statue of Elvis which is of 'great sentimental value to the owner' has been stolen in a burglary in Morecambe.

Police say thieves made off with the figure during a raid on Nelson Street between 6.30am and 8.30am.

Along with the statue, which measures between two and three feet in height, cash was also stolen.

An appeal to locate the missing items has now been launched.

In a statement on Facebook this morning, Monday 11 September, a Morecambe Area Police spokesperson said: "If anyone was in the area around the time of the burglary and saw anything suspicious, please contact police.

"Also, if you were driving in Nelson Street and have dashcam footage, we ask you to come forward, likewise if your premises has CCTV or ring doorbell in the area."And if anyone has been offered the Elvis statue for sale, again get in touch."

