Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

A woman with breast cancer has been told that it has not spread to her lymph nodes after an agonising three week wait for her results.

Suzy Orr, a businesswomen from Chorley has ductal cancer, one of the most common breast cancers.

It was picked up in June after she attended a routine mammogram screening, which revealed a small "mass", in her left breast measuring just 15 millimetres.

Suzy has now had surgery to remove the tumour in her breast and is back at work.

Suzy Orr at her appointment in Chorley. Credit: ITV Granada

After a three week wait, test results showed that her cancer was confined to her breast and hadn't spread to her lymph nodes.

Suzy said: "When they say there's nothing in your lymph nodes, that's huge. I'll be celebrating at the breast cancer ball in the my lovely pink dress."

However, she will still need six months of chemotherapy and further radiotherapy.

Suzy's mum, Maureen Ellis said: "What a relief. As a mother, you have that little bit of doubt. I'm very relieved."

Suzy Orr during her surgery to remove the tumour in her breast. Credit: ITV Granada

Shazia Hafiz, Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon at Chorley Breast Unit said: "We've been able to successfully remove Suzy's cancer.

"She doesn't need any further surgery. I can see that big smile on her face."

Thanks to Suzy's fundraising, the hospital will be able to buy a new Sentimag machine.

The machine uses a probe to remove tumours, located with a magnet, with pin-point precision to ensure the breast is removed and avoid the need to a mastectomy.

Shazia added: "Hopefully it is going to arrive next week, that really is excellent news for our patients and our unit."

Suzy will continue to work with Boot Out Breast Cancer to help others in the same situation as her.

