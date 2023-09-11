Sale Sharks and England flanker Tom Curry will learn the length of his suspension for his red card in Saturday's World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday.

Curry was sent off in the third minute after a dangerous challenge and accidental clash of heads on Juan Cruz Mallia that resulted in his yellow card being upgraded to red by the bunker review system.

The Sale star is likely to face a similar ban to fellow back row Billy Vunipola - which was two games for his high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter - if he completes World Rugby's coaching programme on tackling.

A similar tackle in the game between Chile and Japan went unpunished, leading to feverish activity on social media.

Curry became the third England player to be sent off in their last four games, all of them via the new review system.

England overcame their adversity to produce an impressive 27-10 victory, with George Ford kicking all 27 points, and next face Japan in Nice on Sunday 17 Septemberk.

A statement from World Rugby said: “England’s Tom Curry will appear before an independent Judicial Committee in Paris having received a red card, following a review by the Foul Play Review Officer, in England’s Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D match against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, 9 September for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle).

“At the player’s request, the hearing will take place on Tuesday evening, 12 September.

“The independent Judicial Committee that will hear the matter will be chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former players John Langford (Australia) and Jamie Corsi (Wales).”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...