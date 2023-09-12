A banned football fan from Merseyside has been told he faces jail after shouting abuse at a black player.A court heard Ryan Ferguson, 23, taunted Jordan Garrick as the Forest Green Rovers player tussled with a Fleetwood Town opponent.

The language was heard by other players and stewards at the New Lawn ground in Gloucestershire during the League One match on 18 April last year.Ferguson was quickly apprehended by security and gave officers false details.

Forest Green player Jordan Garrick was the victim of Ferguson's verbal abuse Credit: Press Association

Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court heard Ferguson only admitted his real identity after he was arrested.A check of the police national computer revealed Ferguson, a Tranmere Rovers supporter, was subject of a five-year football banning order imposed in 2019 for pitch invasion and was banned from attending any matches.

Mr Garrick told police: "I was shocked at the words used against me and they are words no-one should have to ever hear."The court was told Ferguson, of Barberry Crescent, Netherton, had "multiple convictions" for failing to comply with the football banning order and the Crown would be applying for a new one.

Ferguson admitted charges of racially aggravated public order, failing to comply with a football banning order and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

The court heard he'd attended the game with a ticket supplied by his cousin, who plays for Fleetwood Town and thought he was allowed to attend since it wasn't his regular team.

Presiding Justice Andrew Hedges ordered pre-sentenced reports and adjourned the hearing until 2 October. Ferguson was released on conditional bail and warned he may face a jail sentence.