Greater Manchester Police have seized more than 400 mature cannabis plants during early morning raids in the Hollins area of Oldham.

Two men aged 24 and 25 are being questioned on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and remain in custody for questioning.

It was after a swoop involving neighbourhood officers and members of the Operation Challenger team.

An officer uses special cutting gear to enter suspected premises in Oldham Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Chief Superintendent Phil Hutchinson of GMP’s Oldham District, said: "Cannabis-related crime can be misconstrued as being a 'low level', but there are underlying serious and organised networks that are running these enterprises, and this is just one aspect of their criminal businesses – which often funds violence on our streets and blights our communities.

"The action this morning has not only been able to disrupt criminal operations, but this is organised criminality controlling the grows, so the activity today has weakened the crime networks in both Oldham and the wider Greater Manchester area.

“In the last 7 days alone, officers from Operation Challenger and Neighbourhood teams have recovered cannabis with an estimates street value of £1.2million, and we will continue to take the fight to criminals and disrupting organised criminality."