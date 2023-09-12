Illegal nicotine products worth over £7,000 have been seized by police in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The cigarettes, counterfeit hand rolling tobacco and disposable vapes, which, if sold as genuine, would be worth over £7,000.

A total of 515 goods were seized from two shops in the town. They were seized by Lancashire Police as part of Operation Centurion in Chorley.

Inspector Mike Moys, from Chorley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Information from the public is invaluable to the police.

"Without it, we would be unable to carry out this sort of proactive work which helps to prevent and detect crime, ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community.”

“This operation demonstrates the strong working relationships that we have with our partners and the commitment we all have to working together to tackle this sort of activity which often leads to anti-social behaviour in the surrounding communities."

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "Our Trading Standards team have undertaken vital work in the community by backing Lancashire Constabulary's Operation Centurion initiative."

The items seized in Chorley were a mix of illicit tobacco products, either counterfeit or without health warnings, and illegal vapes.