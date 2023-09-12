A police constable grabbed a half-naked, bleeding woman around the throat and warned her he would "break [her] f***** neck" during a chaotic arrest at the Hilton hotel in Liverpool, a misconduct hearing heard.

Patrol officer PC Robert Marshall, a 13 year veteran of the force, stands accused of multiple breaches of professional standards around use of force, duties and responsibilities, courtesy and respect and discreditable conduct, and appeared at a misconduct hearing at Merseyside Police HQ.

PC Marshall, 37, who has studied ju-jitsu for six years and was trained in how people can be "choked out", claims the woman had tried to grab his neck and later tried to punch him and he acted to protect himself and his colleagues from injury.

The incident occurred in July 2022 when police were called to the disturbance at the Hilton.

The woman, referred to during the hearing as "Miss B", answered the door naked apart from a bra, and covered in what turned out to be salad cream from a broken bottle in the room, which had been trashed. Oliver Williamson, presenting the case on behalf of the police, told the panel: "At one point, the female, who was not under arrest, and had not offered violence to either PC Marshall or PC Pierce, tried to leave the room."PC Marshall prevented her from so doing by grabbing her around the neck and pinning her against the wall.

"PC Marshall did this aggressively with significant force. PC Marshall shouted 'don't f****** grab me or I will break your f****** neck'".

PC Marshall, said he stood by his use of force during the incident, but regretted becoming embroiled in a "petty, tit-for-tat" argument with the 21-year-old woman, who was initially being treated as the potential victim of a serious assault by her partner.He has accepted breaching standards around duties and responsibilities and respect and courtesy to the level of misconduct, but denied the other alleged breaches and denies gross misconduct.

The panel heard the woman was also twice pinned against a wall by PC Marshall during the incident using his forearm after she left the room, which investigators argue was pressing against her throat but which PC Marshall claims was against the underside of her jaw.

The clash left a large blood stain from her head wound on the wall, and the woman collapsed, although PC Marshall said it was his "honestly held belief" that she had faked unconsciousness.The officer also denied "mocking" Miss B by saying "that was careless of you" when she said she lost her mum at 19, and "course you are" when she said she was from Rock Ferry.

PC Marshall said he "didn't mean" to use the words he did but said he wanted to use language that would "dominate and control the situation."

When asked if there was anything he could have done differently, he said: "With the beauty of hindsight there are always things you could have done differently."

PC Marshall claimed in the corridor the woman had tried to swing a punch at him with her right arm, and he pinned her against the wall to prevent any further assault.

However Mr Williamson suggested that PC Marshall had "lost his temper" with Miss B when he used force against a "vulnerable" potential victim.

He put to PC Marshall that he had failed to complete a use of force form, where officers are expected to explain the reasons for a use of force in detail, "because you knew it could not be justified."

PC Marshall denied his use of force was excessive. Mr Williamson asked: "Do you think your self control was maintained throughout this incident officer?"

PC Marshall replied: "In relation to some of the verbals I used no, In relation to some of the physical stuff I honestly believe I did what I needed to do to maintain control."

The hearing continues.