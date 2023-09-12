A primary school was placed into "lockdown" after an "unpleasant" email was sent to a number of schools.

Police are now responding after schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester reported being sent a threatening email.

Lache Primary School in Chester was placed into lockdown and asked parents to stay away from the school.

In a post on Facebook it said: "Do not come to school, we cannot release your child or allow anyone to enter the building.

"These measures are in place to keep your children safe. We will update you as soon as the police have been back in touch."

"There is NOT a threat on site. We have locked down the school to ensure that everyone is safe. Which they are.

"The police are dealing with the situation and are very happy with the measures that we have in place."

Meanwhile Blacon High School said it had put a number of additional measures in to ensure students were safe.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "At around 10.05am on Tuesday 12 September, police were made aware of an email which had been sent to a number of schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port which made threats to pupils and staff.

An investigation has been launched and officers have been attending schools to provide reassurance."

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock said: “We would like to reassure parents that this is believed to be malicious and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible for these emails."

Lache Primary School added: "Working in conjunction with the police, they would like to reassure parents that this is believed to be a malicious hoax.

"Therefore, we are happy to release the children but this will need to be in a staggered and controlled way for everyone’s safety.

Nursery and Reception -2:30pm

Year 1 and 2 - 2:35pm

Year 3and 4- 2:40pm

Year 5 and 6- 2:45pm (All must be collected by an adult known to school)

"Normal gates. One way system."