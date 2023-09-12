Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage of Clonezone being attacked for fifth time

A shop in Manchester's gay village has been attacked for the fifth time in four months by masked men on a motorbike.

The latest incident at Clonezone on Sackville Street happened in broad daylight on Sunday 10 September.

CCTV appears to show two men approaching the shop on a bike and attempting to smash the windows, which are now protected by iron bars following previous attacks on the store.

Greater Manchester Police say the suspects caused around £3,500 of damage to security equipment.

It's believed that the bike used in the latest attack is the same bike used in a previous incident in May 2023, and officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating it.

Chief Inspector Steve Wiggins of GMP’s City Centre Neighbourhood Team said: "So far, we have arrested a person but we know that there is someone out there who knows where this bike is and who it belongs to and we are urging them to reach out to us.

"We appreciate that the images in the CCTV image are not of the best quality, but we are releasing them in the hope that someone was able to witness this attack and can come forwards with information.

"The attacks are very specific, with all five attacks showcasing the same style of offending to one specific shop, with offenders arriving on bikes and causing significant damage.

"We are keen to find out the motivations behind the attacks which will assist us with tracing those responsible and bringing them to justice.

"We have a dedicated specialist unit investigation in addition to patrols being conducted by neighbourhood officers, and we hope this goes someway to reassure the local community that we are committed to protecting the public.

"The neighbourhood officers who are out and about are approachable so please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or information that may help us.

"Community intelligence is crucial for us to focus these patrols in the right areas at the right times to catch individuals involved in crime so please report anything which appears suspicious and out of the ordinary to police.

"Crimestoppers is offering a £2,000 reward for information given to them directly that that leads to the arrest and conviction of any involved. This information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers independent charity on 0800 555 111.

"Information regarding the bike or if you can identify the men in the image information can also be passed by calling officers on 0161 856 3345 or via 101."

