Firefighters have spent the night tackling a huge fire at a warehouse in Blackburn.

Ten fire engines from stations across Lancashire were called to the blaze at a vape factory in Shadsworth Business Park.

The fire has been brought under control, and crews have remained at the scene throughout the night. An investigation will begin later today, 12 September.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has advised people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed.

A number of road closures were put in place, and Seft End Road West is still closed in both directions.

No injuries have been reported.