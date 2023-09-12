Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

‘Community Champions’ have been recruited in Manchester to help tackle cardiovasculardisease.

As a part of a pilot scheme, the volunteers have been trained by Nuffield Healthphysiologists to give free blood pressure checks across the city.

In Openshaw, Beswick, and Clayton locals can have their blood pressure checked for free at local hubs by Community Champions.

After the test is finished, they can then provide resources and information on how to keep blood pressure low. If the check reveals high blood pressure, they can also refer to local GPs.

In Greater Manchester alone, 69,000 people have high blood pressure.

The NHS says that for every ten people diagnosed, seven remain untested and untreated.

By focusing on specific communities, the initiative hopes it can help people catch any issues in the most affected areas and support hospitals and GP Surgeries.

Vicky Fitzgerald, Health Improvement Lead at Nuffield Health, said: “Reducing hypertension is currently an NHS priority, and our Community Blood Pressure initiative aims to address this by allowing local communities to access free blood pressure checks in community spaces.”

Nuffield Health is one of the largest health charities in the UK, and they also hope byproviding training to members of local communities more people will feel comfortablegetting their blood pressure checked.

By providing training to members of local communities it's hoped more people will feel comfortable getting their blood pressure checked

Vicky said: “Upskilling trusted figures in the local community provides a safe and accessible option for local people to prioritise their health and wellbeing, with the Champions having the knowledge to provide all with support in terms of next steps – regardless of the outcomes.”

Local residents can get their blood pressure checked for free at:

