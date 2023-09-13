A police officer has been dismissed without notice after telling a woman "I’ll break your f****** neck" during a domestic assault call out.

PC Robert Marshall was recorded on body-worn camera footage taking hold of the victim by her throat, pushing her against the wall and pinning her there momentarily after she had removed the officer’s tie.

The Merseyside Police Officer then told the woman: “Don’t f****** grab me, love, or I’ll break your f****** neck.”

The video also showed after the woman became resistant to being handcuffed, PC Marshall reapplied his forearm to the woman’s throat and pinned her against the wall for a second time.

She then fell to the floor in an apparent momentary loss of consciousness.

He was dismissed without notice for using excessive force on the woman during the arrest in Liverpool following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Marshall was found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour regarding use of force, respect, and courtesy and conduct while responding to reports of a domestic assault at a hotel in Liverpool City Centre in July 2022.

They examined extensive body-worn video footage obtained from the incident, in addition to 999 calls, disciplinary records and local and national force policies.

The case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided not to authorise any criminal charges.

PC Marshall has been dismissed from his job at Merseyside Police. Credit: PA Images

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Police officers should only use the minimum amount of force required in any given situation they face. It is for an officer to explain why the force they used was necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.

“Self-control and tolerance are essential, particularly when responding to incidents when a member of pubic is likely to be in a state of distress, but PC Marshall did not justify the way he spoke to the woman or the level of the force he used.

“Our investigation has ensured PC Marshall was held accountable for his actions and an independently-chaired panel determined he should be dismissed without notice.

"He will also be added to the police barred list, preventing him from future employment with the service.”

Chief Superintendent Jennifer Wilson, head of Merseyside Police's Professional Standards Department, said: “The behaviour of Constable Marshall on that night was clearly unacceptable and further compounded by the fact that the woman he restrained had herself been the victim of a domestic assault.

"It is right that his actions on that night were examined by the Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and he was brought to task.

“Merseyside Police has been relentless in its efforts to improve the service we provide to women and girls by building trust and confidence; relentlessly pursuing perpetrators and establishing safer spaces and we have worked tirelessly alongside our partners including local authorities, support agencies and the third sector, to protect women and girls who are faced with violence and sexual abuse.

“Violence against women and girls in any form in not acceptable. We have made several changes in our policing response to improve the service we provide to women and girls, and we will continue to identify areas for improvements including the ongoing training and education of our officers and staff.”