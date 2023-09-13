A number of roads in Liverpool City Centre have been closed this morning, 13 September, as police officers 'negotiate' with a woman, following reports of concern for a woman on Stanley Street.

Emergency services were called at 2.09am and specialist police negotiators are currently talking to the woman.

Merseyside Police say Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics are also in attendance as a precautionary measure.

A number of roads in the area have been closed.

Police are warning people coming into the city centre of "significant disruption", as Stanley Street is completely closed and Dale Street is closed from Moorfields.