The skeletal remains of a baby boy have been found hidden in a suitcase in the loft of a house in Stockport.

The unidentified infant was found in the attic of a semi-detached property on Berwick Avenue in Heaton Mersey.

A police investigation, including DNA analysis of the remains, have so far failed to ascertain the precise time of death, but it has revealed it could have happened as long ago as 1959.

Brief details of the grim discovery - which was made on March 6 last year - emerged as an inquest was formally opened into the death at Stockport Coroners' Court on Wednesday morning.

Police coroners' officer Claire Smith told senior coroner Alison Mutch the identity of the baby had not yet been established, although DNA analysis of the 'skeletal remains' had revealed they belonged to a male infant.

Asked about the age of the baby at the time of death, Ms Smith agreed with the coroner that the remains belonged to an infant, but said she 'cannot be more precise than that'.The coroners' officer also agreed that the time of death was 'unascertained, broadly speaking'.

The hearing was told 'mitochondrial DNA testing' had been carried out.

"I think that provided a link to the family that resided there," said Ms Mutch, and the coroners' officer agreed.

The brief hearing was at Stockport Coroners' Court Credit: Google Street View

She continued: "I think the family were clearing the address and they found a suitcase within the property in one of the rooms and when they opened it these remains were found in it." Police coroners' officer Smith said: "That's correct."

Ms Mutch said it appeared the remains were 'quite old'. "The range is thought probably dating back to 1959," she added, and the Ms Smith agreed.

The hearing was told a police investigation was 'ongoing'.

After formally opening the inquest proceedings, the coroner adjourned the case for another hearing on September 26.

Residents in Berwick Avenue described their shock following the hearing. One person said police descended on the property in March last year.

"The police were there for a few days," she said. "The last we heard was that it was a false alarm and that it was just a bundle of newspapers that were found. Obviously that's wrong."

Greater Manchester Police said at the time of the discovery: "Shortly after 11.30am today (6 March 2022), we were called to a report of a remains found at an address on Berwick Avenue in Stockport.

"The remains are believed to be historical and there is no evidence to suggest that the find links to any other on-going investigation. Enquiries are on-going."

GMP have been asked for a further update.