An XL Bully breed dog is to be put down after a man was bitten on his bottom in Liverpool.

The man was attacked by the dog while working on a property in Radstock Road in the Fairfield area of the city, suffering a puncture wound to his buttock.

Merseyside Police has confirmed emergency services were called at around 11am on Tuesday 12 September.

The force say the owner of the dog, an XL Bully breed, was spoken to by police patrols at the scene who made arrangements to have the dog destroyed.

Officers took the dog to the vets on behalf of the owner.