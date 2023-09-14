A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a schoolgirl was assaulted at a tram stop.

The incident, which occurred at Wythenshawe tram stop in Manchester on 12 September was filmed and uploaded online

The 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bailed.

The victim is receiving continued support from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Detective Superintendent Wesley Knights of GMP’s City of Manchester South district said: “We understand the concern this incident has raised in the local community and assaults of any kind will not be tolerated by GMP.

“We will always take reports of this nature involving youth violence seriously and after an initial investigation we have made an arrest in connection with this incident.

“Our local patrols in and around the area have been tailored to ensure we continue to provide a visible reassurance to the community in the coming days."