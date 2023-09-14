A body has been found during a search for a missing man, police have confirmed.

Edward Forrester, 55, known as Eddie, was last seen on Seafield Road in Blackpool on 1 September. He was reported missing the following day.

Searches have been taken place alongside Cumbria Police by specialist teams.

On 13 September, Lancashire Police say they were contacted by Cumbria Police who had found human remains in land off Ashes Lane, Staveley, Kendal.

CCTV picture from when Eddie Forrester was last seen. Credit: Lancashire Police

The body has not yet been identified.

Eddie’s family have been made aware of the development and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

Further searches will take place in Cumbria.

Police are appealing for sightings of a white Peugeot Boxer van registration KX09 XPA. Credit: Lancashire Police

William Wilkinson, 65, of Seafield Road, Blackpool, has been charged with Eddie’s murder.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was remanded back into custody to stand trial on 4 March 2024.

DCI Mark Haworth-Oates, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This remains a fast-moving investigation and yesterday’s sad discovery is potentially a very significant development.

“Eddie’s family are being kept up to date and this is clearly a very distressing time for them.

"With that in mind, I would ask for measured and accurate reporting and for the avoidance of unhelpful speculation.

"A man has been charged with murder and we are also keen for the integrity of the investigation to be protected.

“We are still asking for anybody who saw a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, which was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on 2 September, and in Blackpool and Cumbria, specifically Kendal and Windermere, on 3 and 4 September to come forward.”