Harry Maguire's mum has condemned the abuse the Manchester United defender has received on social media.

Maguire, 30, was brought on as substitute in a friendly between England v Scotland and scored an own goal in the 3-1 victory.

A drop in form and club game time, including being replaced as United captain, has led pressure and criticism to build on Maguire in recent months.

Zoe Maguire posted a statement defending her son on social media. Credit: Instagram

Posting on Instagram, Zoe Maguire said: "As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

"I was there in the stand as usual, it's not acceptable what's been created, over nothing.

"I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond "football".

"For me seeing him go through what he's going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

"Harry has a massive heart and it's a good job he's mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too.

"I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!"

Gareth Southgate has defended Harry Maguire and said the way he is treated is "ridiculous". Credit: PA Images

England manager Gareth Southgate said the treatment of Maguire is “ridiculous”, “a joke” and “beyond anything I’ve ever seen” - a narrative he believes led to home fans goading him mercilessly in Glasgow.

Every pass Maguire made was met by an ironic cheer after being brought on as a half-time substitute at Hampden Park.

“Well, it pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself,” Maguire said. “It makes them play better, for sure.

“It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.

“We wanted to put on a performance and we have dominated from start to finish. We have given them a goal, which is a bit unfortunate you could say.

“But, yes, it was a great reaction from us all. We stayed calm, we stayed composed. I think it was a hostile environment.

“We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it.

“I am happy to go with that, don’t worry about that.”

