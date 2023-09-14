Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho will train away from the first team squad until his "discipline" issue has been resolved.

United confirmed in a statement that Sancho will remain on a "personal training programme" until the matter is sorted out.

The development comes after the England international recently complained about his treatment in a social media post.

The dispute with manager Erik Ten Hag began after Sancho was been left out of the squad against Arsenal earlier this month because of poor training performances.

The club said: "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

Sancho posted on social media saying that they felt he was being made a scapegoat.

Sancho said: "I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!"

The post on X, formerly Twitter, has since been deleted.

