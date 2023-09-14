Kyle Walker has signed a new Manchester City contract, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2026.

The England international joined City in the summer of 2017 and has been a key defender in the club's success over the last six years.

The 33-year-old right-back’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Walker has won 13 major trophies in his six years at City and the new deal means the he will stay until 2026

The right-back joined City when he arrived from Tottenham in a £45m deal in August 2017.

Walker says: “I’m thrilled to sign a new deal.

"My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic Club.

"I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best.

"I feel supported on every single level.

“The Treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies.

"I am delighted to continue at a Club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

Walker has won 13 major trophies with the club.

Five Premier League titles, eight domestic cups and, most recently, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are very happy that Kyle will be here until 2026.

“He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad.

“For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes.

"He brings a very special dynamic to our team.

“Kyle has been a huge part of our recent success, and we are confident that he will help us compete for trophies in the upcoming seasons.”