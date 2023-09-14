A man has been arrested following the fifth attack on a shop in four months.

Clonezone, in Manchester's Gay Village was attacked on 10 September by two masked men on a bike and attempting to smash the windows, which are now protected by iron bars following previous attacks on the store.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrested a 29-year-old man in the city centre on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a series incidents at the Clonezone store.

He is also being held on suspicion of 24 motor vehicle thefts and remains in custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Steve Wiggins, of GMP’s City Centre Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is the second arrest in connection with this series of disturbing incidents but the investigation is still very much ongoing.

“The attacks are very specific with offenders arriving on bikes and causing significant damage.

"We are keen to find out the motivations behind the attacks and believe that will help us trace those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We have a dedicated team investigating these incidents, so if anybody knows anything about these attacks I would urge them to call police."