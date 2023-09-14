Thousands of warrant card details held by Greater Manchester Police officers have been stolen after systems were hacked.

It is understood the information stolen includes the names, pictures and ranks of the officers.

The hackers, it is believed, aimed their attack at a company the force contracted to produce its warrant cards.

Police officers and staff were told about the hack on Wednesday 13 September, with the incident almost identical to a hack which affected the Metropolitan Police in August.

It is not believed financial information was taken, the force said.

ACC Colin McFarlane of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “We are aware of a ransomware attack affecting a third-party supplier of various UK organisations, including GMP, which holds some information on those employed by GMP.

"At this stage, it’s not believed this data includes financial information.

"We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioners Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported.

"This is being treated extremely seriously, with a nationally led criminal investigation into the attack."