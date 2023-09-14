A teenage boy was stabbed after three masked burglars armed with a machete burst into a home.

Police were called to reports of a burglary on Queens Drive in Heaton Mersey, in Stockport, at around 12.20am on Wednesday.

Three men - dressed in black and wearing balaclavas - were involved in the incident.

One was carrying a machete, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The 16-year-old boy 'sustained a stabbing injury' and was taken to hospital from the scene.

Police said his injuries were not believed to be 'life-threatening or life-changing'.

Officers are now trying to trace the three males who left the scene.

"NWAS attended and took him to hospital for treatment on his injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and to trace the three males seen leaving the address, who were dressed in black, wearing balaclavas and carrying a machete."