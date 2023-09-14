Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

The dad of a teenager killed in a hit and run by 'boy racers' who used the road as their "personal racetrack" to reach speeds of 145mph says it should have been the driver that died instead.

Alisha Goup died after being hit as Omar Choudhury's BMW mounted the pavement as he raced another BMW at 66mph - more than twice the speed limit.

The 16-year-old, who was walking to college at the time, died at the scene on Rochdale Road in Oldham on 23 February.

Alisha's dad Bijur Goup said: "She was the model daughter and model human being. Selfless, the nicest person you could know or meet.

"She would have been one of the best adults, she would have done something for society.

"At the moment, it's still raw. It's playing on my mind 24/7. It should have been him that died really."

Footage from Greater Manchester Police, shows Choudhury and Rahman racing through the streets of Oldham shortly before Alisha was killed

Choudhury hit Alisha, in his BMW 3 series with the distinctive registration OM08 ARR, after hitting a white Ford Fiesta turning at a junction and losing control as he attempted to overtake on the wrong side of the road.

Choudhury, 22, had met Hamidur Rahman, a member of his extended family, 'by chance' before the pair began racing in Oldham, a court was told.

Evidence recovered from Choudhury’s phone showed clips of him brazenly showing off by driving at high speeds on regular occasions - at one point reaching 133mph.

Alisha Goup died at the scene in Oldham. Credit: Family photo

Alisha's younger brother read his own victim impact statement in court.

Mr Goup said: "He said he felt like a glass had gone through his heart. He can't eat chocolate anymore because it reminds him of Alisha."

He added: "Choudhury was going to drive that way regardless. So if he hadn't hit my Alisha, he was going to hit someone on the way."

This footage from Choudhury's mobile, released by GMP, showed him driving at high speeds on regular occasions

Choudhury of Broadway, Royton and Hamidur Rahman, 24, of Tilbury Street, Oldham were found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.

Both were jailed for 14 years, and will serve two thirds of that in custody.

In addition, they were both disqualified from driving for a minimum of 12 years.

Mr Goup said: "I think 14 years is not justifiable. The law has just changed, if you are a vulnerable pedestrian, the sentence should be higher."

