Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist and presenter Zoe Muldoon

An 86-year-old grandmother who takes part in charity abseils, skydives and wing walks in memory of her husband has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Vera Rogers, who is originally from Liverpool, started raising money for St Luke's Hospice in Winsford after seeing the incredible work it does for the community,

The hospice provides end of life care for people with terminal illnesses, but needs £13,000 a day to keep going.

Vera experienced just how vital their work is when her husband of 64 years, Joe, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2021.

Vera fundraises in memory of her husband of 64 years, Jo. Credit: Family photo

"I didn't realise that I'd use the hospice for him", she said. "He was in there for a month and 10 weeks after he died of cancer. I couldn't even go and see him because of the lockdown.

"But they were fantastic. St Luke's is a wonderful place and I get a bit emotional when I talk about it.

Vera's latest daredevil challenge was a wing walk and Joe was always on her mind.

She said: "When Joe died he said to me 'carry on doing it'. So I did the first one, the wing walk, for Joe. I gave him my all - and I gave it to other people as well."

Vera and her husband Joe on their wedding day. Credit: Family photo

St Luke's Fundraising Manager Jane Thompson says Vera is their "little pocket rocket".

"Vera is very special", beamed Jane. "She is absolutely amazing. She has done so many things for us and she's got so much humility. She is so humble about what she does."

Along with the daredevil challenge, Vera does gym classes most days to keep herself busy and healthy.

"It keeps my spirits up otherwise you get depressed and I'm not getting depressed. For Joe, I cant. Everything I do is for him."

Vera skydives, abseils and wing walks for the hospice who cared for her late husband. Credit: Family photo

Vera is among four finalists nominated for the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award for the North West.

When asked how she feels about her nomination, she said: "Well, it would mean a lot to me but there are other people who do so much more than me.

"My fundraising is very tame I think to what they've all done."

Vera's favourite challenge was an abseil down Liverpool Cathedral and the next could be a descent down another North West landmark; Blackpool Tower.

Whatever she chooses to do next, the sky is the limit for this 86-year-old.

The Pride of Britain awards takes place in October.

What is Pride of Britain?

Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.

