Former Prime Minister Theresa May sat down to speak to ITV Granada Reports Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner

A police force has been criticised for defending its position and removing a statement saying its failings "contributed to the loss of life" following a terrorist attack.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May said she found it "amazing" Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had made the retraction, adding she was "very disappointed" in another example of "defensiveness" from public organisations.

A statement from Chief Constable Stephen Watson, following the release of the second Manchester Arena Inquiry report in November 2022, which looked at the emergency response said: "Sadly GMP's combined failings were significant, and contributed to the loss of life."

But, in an amended statement released just 30 minutes later, the line "contributed to the loss of life" had been removed.

Theresa May said: "It is disappointing. I'll be honest. It is very disappointing.

"I find it amazing, actually, that they can produce a release which says this what the contributed to the loss of life, and then produce another one which removes that."

The moment Theresa May is shown the original and amended statements

Instead, the Conservative MP called for police forces to concentrate on building trust rather than protecting themselves.

Speaking in an exclusive television interview with ITV Granada Reports on the release of her book The Abuse of Power, the former prime minister said: "I've set out in the book, some of the things I think what we need to look at in terms of this institutional sense of defensiveness.

"That we need to generate more of a mindset of being willing to accept mistakes and learn from those mistakes.

"There is this attitude, this approach that means institutions that are there to serve or to often put themselves first.

"What we need is generations of leaders who recognise that public service means service of the public."

Theresa May added: "We want to be able to trust the police. But that doesn't mean - and this was an approach I very much took when I was home secretary - that you just accept everything they do.

"If they've done something wrong, then that must be called out. And unless you call that out, you they can't learn from it, and society can't learn from it."

A spokesperson for GMP said in a press conference, held after the statement was released, Chief Constable Watson had included the amended words.

They added: "Our thoughts will forever remain with the families of the 22 victims involved that night.

"GMP supported the work of the public inquiry with candour and compassion to help those affected to gain a fuller understanding of the circumstances of what happened.

"At a press conference held immediately after Sir John Saunders published the inquiry report, our Chief Constable, Stephen Watson, apologised for our failings to the wider community of Greater Manchester and to the families and loved ones affected.

"We continue to be truly sorry for our failings in leadership on that terrible night and what could have done to be better planned, trained, and prepared."

The former prime minister said placing a duty of candour on public bodies - requiring them to admit when something has gone wrong - would help learning in the future.

"The only way we can learn from mistakes is if you actually face up to them, recognise what has happened, and find a way to learn for the future," she said.

She added: "I think in terms of the defensive nature of institutions, it's about changing mindsets.

"But changing mindsets, changing the culture of an institution, as we all know, is the hardest thing to do.

"You can't just do that by legislation, you can go a certain way through legislation, but at the end of the day, it is about that thinking within an organisation.

Theresa May said placing a duty of candour on public bodies - requiring them to admit when something has gone wrong - would help learning. Credit: PA Images

Theresa May also revealed that another former prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, reflected the view police had done nothing wrong when it came to the Hillsborough disaster.

Recounting a meeting between campaigner Margaret Aspinall and the then prime minister, Theresa May said the pair had met at an event in Liverpool Cathedral shortly after the tragedy.

"Margaret Thatcher was meeting the families and I understand went to shake Margaret's hand and Margaret wouldn't shake her hand," Theresa May said.

"And when asked why not? Margaret said, 'Well, I'll shake your hand, but I know what the police were doing'.

"And Margaret Thatcher's response was their job, my dear.

"And I think to me, that revealed that sense that whatever the police were doing, whatever they'd done was right.

"And as I say, sometimes you just have to question. You have to say, well, actually, is this really what happened?

"And what was underlying was something there that we were missing?"

She said it was only because of campaigners like Margaret Aspinall who had "fought for the truth" it had been uncovered.

