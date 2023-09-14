A university has applied to change its name to improve "graduate outcomes".

The University of Bolton has applied to the Office for Students and Department for Education to become The University of Greater Manchester.

The move hopes to "more accurately reflect the University’s activities which have spread throughout Greater Manchester", and would be subject to a full consultation.

Vice Chancellor Professor George Holmes said: “We are proud to be based in Bolton and indeed our roots are firmly embedded in this town, having been here for almost 200 years when the Bolton Mechanics Institute was formed.

“Moreover, we are committed to being part of the fabric of the community which is something we continue to demonstrate day in day out.

“Our primary focus is our students - it is paramount that they get the best possible experience and outcomes.

"We and our students via the Students' Union, believe that graduate outcomes would be impacted positively by the name change.

“The fact is, the University of Bolton has developed massively since I took the helm almost 20 years ago and has grown to become significantly active across Greater Manchester.

"We now have a University presence in Wigan, Trafford, Manchester City centre, Farnworth and Horwich.

“The proposed new title would more accurately reflect the geographical area beyond Bolton in which the University is already very active.

“We want to become the first, and only, higher education provider to have its geographical designation drawn specifically from the Metropolitan County of Greater Manchester, which has no university carrying its name.”

“It is our firm view that a ‘University of Greater Manchester’ can exist alongside the universities of Manchester and Salford without problematic impacts.

“In fact, another strong university brand in Greater Manchester can only help the economic development of the region."

It is expected the Office for Students will consult various stakeholders on the proposed new name via an Open Letter Consultation process before deciding whether to grant consent.

The University would use the new title, should it be granted, from 1 August 2024.

